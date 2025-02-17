OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Short Interest Update

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the January 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 879,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.
