OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Short Interest Update

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the January 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 879,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

OraSure Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Trading of OraSure Technologies

OSUR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.93. 356,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,436. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

