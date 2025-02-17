Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Trading Up 5.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) were up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 5,511,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 221,636,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Oracle Power Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44.
About Oracle Power
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
