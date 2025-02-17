Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 124 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $911,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,609 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,239.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,410,000 after acquiring an additional 507,312 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 124.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 450,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,561,000 after acquiring an additional 249,591 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,074,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,797,437,000 after purchasing an additional 240,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,389,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,981,088,000 after purchasing an additional 209,591 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $497.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $423.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $477.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.83. The firm has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $418.58 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.