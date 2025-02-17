Opus Capital Group LLC Reduces Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the period. Service Co. International makes up about 0.6% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCI. Truist Financial raised their target price on Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,555 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.64, for a total value of $218,810.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,667.36. This trade represents a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $4,305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 982,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,588,694.63. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

NYSE:SCI opened at $77.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $67.19 and a 52 week high of $89.37.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 12.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Stories

