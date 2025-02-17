Opus Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. New Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Perspectives Inc now owns 315,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $75.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.92. The firm has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

