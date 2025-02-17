Opus Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $14,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUV opened at $97.47 on Monday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $86.37 and a twelve month high of $107.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average of $97.15.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.