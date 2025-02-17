Opus Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Opus Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 132,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $228.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.17 and a 52 week high of $235.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Several research firms have commented on MMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

