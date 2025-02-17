Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS) Short Interest Update

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Optex Systems

In other Optex Systems news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 13,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $98,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 779,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,646,483.24. This trade represents a 1.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Optex Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Optex Systems by 44.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Optex Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Optex Systems by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Optex Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $5,350,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Optex Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Optex Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPXS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. Optex Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 11.08%.

Optex Systems Company Profile

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

