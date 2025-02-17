Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Onestream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Onestream from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Onestream in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Onestream in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ OS opened at $25.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.86. Onestream has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onestream will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Craig Colby sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $8,318,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 13,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $412,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,269,768 shares of company stock worth $37,977,516.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Onestream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,214,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Onestream by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,784,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,948,000 after purchasing an additional 115,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Onestream by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,746,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,733 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Onestream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,076,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Onestream by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,860 shares in the last quarter.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

