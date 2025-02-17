Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Old National Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %
ONBPO traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $25.09. 2,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,611. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $26.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19.
About Old National Bancorp
