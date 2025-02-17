Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

ONBPO traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $25.09. 2,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,611. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $26.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

