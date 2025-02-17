Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,674 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 109.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,435,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,094,000 after acquiring an additional 750,073 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 19,764.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 685,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,130,000 after purchasing an additional 681,858 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 74.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,068,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,633,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,324,000 after purchasing an additional 279,946 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.0 %

ODFL stock opened at $206.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $233.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $203.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

