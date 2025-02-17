Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Donald Notman sold 11,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $86,839.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,797.64. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey S. Heier sold 2,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $26,561.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,221.59. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,368 shares of company stock worth $162,801 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,483,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,453,000 after acquiring an additional 99,730 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $24,584,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,616,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 36.3% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,239,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,486,000 after buying an additional 596,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 278,610 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $7.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

