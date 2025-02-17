OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Short Interest Down 19.6% in January

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,900 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the January 15th total of 310,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OC Oerlikon Stock Performance

OC Oerlikon stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. OC Oerlikon has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $5.91.

About OC Oerlikon

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides surface engineering, polymer processing, and additive manufacturing services in Switzerland, Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing. It offers engine fan compressors, engine hot section, landing gears, actuation systems, aircraft interior, and hydraulic systems for aerospace; engine and brake systems, transmission, drive train, steering and suspension, exhaust systems, piping and tubing systems, exterior, lighting, green hydrogen, interior, heat exchanger and EGR coolers, peripherals and design parts, and thermal insulation systems for automotive; and oil and gas, and boilers, as well as hydro, gas, steam, and wind turbines for energy industry.

