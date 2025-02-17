OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Short Interest Down 19.6% in January

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,900 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the January 15th total of 310,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OC Oerlikon Stock Performance
OC Oerlikon stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. OC Oerlikon has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $5.91.
About OC Oerlikon
