Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,900 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the January 15th total of 260,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 911,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,688. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEA. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

