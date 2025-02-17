Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) versus Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF) Financial Survey

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) and Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nutanix and Firefly Neuroscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutanix -3.54% -12.28% 3.30% Firefly Neuroscience -73.72% -276.50% -133.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of Nutanix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Firefly Neuroscience shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Nutanix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Firefly Neuroscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutanix 0 3 12 0 2.80 Firefly Neuroscience 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nutanix and Firefly Neuroscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Nutanix presently has a consensus price target of $79.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.81%. Given Nutanix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nutanix is more favorable than Firefly Neuroscience.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nutanix and Firefly Neuroscience”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutanix $2.15 billion 8.79 -$124.78 million ($0.35) -201.34 Firefly Neuroscience $479,000.00 149.45 -$2.03 million N/A N/A

Firefly Neuroscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nutanix.

Risk & Volatility

Nutanix has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Firefly Neuroscience has a beta of 3.06, suggesting that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nutanix beats Firefly Neuroscience on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc. engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Firefly Neuroscience

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc., a medical technology and artificial intelligence company, provides neuroscientific solutions that improve outcomes for patients with mental illnesses and neurological disorders. The company offers Brain Network Analytics, a software that focuses on diagnostic and treatment for people suffering from mental illnesses and cognitive disorders, including depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. It serves pharmaceutical companies and medical practitioners. Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

