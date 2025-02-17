NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Short Interest Update

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,610,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the January 15th total of 18,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 21.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $527,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,229. This represents a 82.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $11,988,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,675 shares in the company, valued at $625,537. This represents a 95.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMR. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

NuScale Power Company Profile

NYSE:SMR traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,524,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,315,810. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.51. NuScale Power has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $32.30.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

