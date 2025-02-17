NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 4,153 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,548,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,475,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,712,000 after acquiring an additional 608,696 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,202,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,962,000 after acquiring an additional 130,659 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,823,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,847,000 after acquiring an additional 770,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 599.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,936,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658,819 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $30.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.46. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush lowered VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

