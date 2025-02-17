NTV Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20,632.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,150,000 after buying an additional 1,400,744 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,200,216.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 780,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,083,000 after buying an additional 780,141 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,881,000 after buying an additional 418,414 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 811.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 292,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,198,000 after purchasing an additional 260,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,404,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD opened at $194.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.26. The firm has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

