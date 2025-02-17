NTV Asset Management LLC Has $9.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 1.3% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $9,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $116.71 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $121.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.38.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

