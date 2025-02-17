NTV Asset Management LLC Has $4.94 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9,889.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 544,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,154,000 after buying an additional 539,279 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15,459.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after buying an additional 476,137 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,886,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after buying an additional 198,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,061,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $92.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.90 and a 200-day moving average of $89.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $78.36 and a 12 month high of $96.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.