NTV Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,500,359 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,184,013,000 after buying an additional 893,652 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,070,813,000 after buying an additional 2,627,768 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,596,086,000 after buying an additional 7,137,512 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,286,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $998,767,000 after buying an additional 2,056,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,498,209 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,365,000 after buying an additional 1,601,747 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.70.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $79.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.68. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $167.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.