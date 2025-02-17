NTV Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Gordian Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Carrera Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,066,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $86.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.35. The company has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $83.20 and a 52 week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

