NTV Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 30,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,048,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXN stock opened at $87.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.54 and a 200 day moving average of $82.93.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.