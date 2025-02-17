Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the January 15th total of 157,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Nocera Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NCRA traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nocera has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99.

About Nocera

Nocera, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces recirculating aquaculture systems for fish farms in Taiwan. The company also offers consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. In addition, the company sells signature seafood porridge bowl through its flagship bento box store.

