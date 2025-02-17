Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the January 15th total of 157,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Nocera Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ NCRA traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nocera has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99.
About Nocera
