Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the January 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nippon Ceramic Price Performance

Shares of Nippon Ceramic stock remained flat at $16.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40. Nippon Ceramic has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $16.40.

About Nippon Ceramic

Nippon Ceramic Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells ceramic sensors, modules, and other products in Japan. The company provides products pyro and thermopile infrared sensors; open and closed aperture type ultrasonic sensors; active infrared sensors, human detection sensors for light control, general purpose human detection sensor modules, LED power supplies/modules, remote transmitters, infrared flame detection sensors, and original sensor lights; and ferrite ores.

