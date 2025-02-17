Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the January 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nippon Ceramic Price Performance
Shares of Nippon Ceramic stock remained flat at $16.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40. Nippon Ceramic has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $16.40.
About Nippon Ceramic
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nippon Ceramic
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Ceramic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Ceramic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.