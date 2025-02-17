Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 156 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its position in RTX by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.7% during the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 2.5 %

RTX stock opened at $122.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.68. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.90 and a fifty-two week high of $132.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Citigroup raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

