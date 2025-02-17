Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases 10,975 Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 101.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 1,545.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,596,000 after purchasing an additional 327,307 shares during the period.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock opened at $76.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.96. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.22 and a twelve month high of $79.86.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

