Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Increases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 279.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 200.4% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,128. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $72.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.88%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

