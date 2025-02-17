Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Grows Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 87,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 104,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 261,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,499,000 after acquiring an additional 19,795 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC stock opened at $124.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.61. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $112.74 and a twelve month high of $164.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 51.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $194,214.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,698.46. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

