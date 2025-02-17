Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 572,400 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 517,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.2 %
EFRTF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.23. 125,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,492. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78.
Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nexus Industrial REIT
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Trading Halts Explained
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.