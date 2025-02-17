Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 572,400 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 517,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

EFRTF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.23. 125,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,492. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 116 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 12.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

