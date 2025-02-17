NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,400 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 312,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE NXRT traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.17. 76,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,611. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

