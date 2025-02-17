New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,957 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 220,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $19,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NRG stock opened at $107.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.54. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.42 and a 52 week high of $115.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NRG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NRG Energy

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. This trade represents a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $5,484,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. This trade represents a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.