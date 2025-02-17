New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,600 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $15,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 81.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 898,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,679,000 after buying an additional 403,720 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 76.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 893,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $157,375,000 after purchasing an additional 385,998 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $66,609,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $41,670,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2,216.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 168,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $207.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $245,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,600. The trade was a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $171.70 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.28 and a 12 month high of $206.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.04 and a 200-day moving average of $180.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

