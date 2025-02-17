New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 26,465 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,465 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $15,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $76.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $72.21 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.77.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.47%.

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,390.50. The trade was a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

