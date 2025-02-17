New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,618 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Waters were worth $19,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 70.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,095,000 after acquiring an additional 271,804 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Waters by 34.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 393,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,757,000 after purchasing an additional 100,811 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Waters by 37.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,005,000 after purchasing an additional 82,865 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waters by 3,627.0% in the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,828,000 after buying an additional 67,136 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,188,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $369.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $389.84 and its 200-day moving average is $364.75. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $279.24 and a 1 year high of $423.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 21.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Waters from $363.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Waters from $332.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.40.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

