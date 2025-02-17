New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $17.82 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,786 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $17,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Raymond James cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.15.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $100.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.69 and a fifty-two week high of $133.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

