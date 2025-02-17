New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $16.73 Million Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $16,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kerusso Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,195,000. Marion Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,325,000. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $1,139,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. This trade represents a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $36,817,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,362,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,017,844. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $237.98 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.31 and a 12-month high of $254.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

