New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.97 Million Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in XPO were worth $14,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of XPO by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 5.0% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 3.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on XPO from $124.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on XPO from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on XPO from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

XPO stock opened at $145.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.35. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.03 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.12.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

