New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM) Short Interest Update

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the January 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NYMTM remained flat at $25.31 during midday trading on Friday. 4,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,510. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $25.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.