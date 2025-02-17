New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 600 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Nasdaq by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Nasdaq by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Nasdaq by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 54,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,778.56. This represents a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $80.91 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $84.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDAQ. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

