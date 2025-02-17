New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

VMC stock opened at $270.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.49. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $225.36 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VMC shares. StockNews.com raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.18.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

