New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 9,849 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 423.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE ETR opened at $82.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $48.93 and a 52 week high of $84.46.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.47%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $68.50 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $68.50 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $69.00 to $82.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $72.50 to $82.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.81.

Get Our Latest Report on Entergy

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at $292,210.88. The trade was a 60.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.