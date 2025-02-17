New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This trade represents a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,213. This represents a 42.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,436. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $52.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average of $46.26. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Corning

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.