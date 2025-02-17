New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Invests $1.39 Million in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 50.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,883,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,940 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,834,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,098,000 after acquiring an additional 242,179 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 0.9% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,455,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,921,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,797,000 after acquiring an additional 53,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 41.9% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 492,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,666,000 after acquiring an additional 145,444 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 1.4 %

FOUR opened at $121.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.96 and its 200 day moving average is $96.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $147,764.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,585.23. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $495,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 222,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,309.12. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,462 shares of company stock worth $1,211,364 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

