New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.50 Million Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.08.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $320.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.40, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.21 and its 200 day moving average is $303.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $245.04 and a 12 month high of $334.99.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is -352.00%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

