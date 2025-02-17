NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,300 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the January 15th total of 236,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th.
NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in NeuroSense Therapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,346 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.34% of NeuroSense Therapeutics worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, currently under Phase 2b/3 clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, as well as under preclinical studies for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
