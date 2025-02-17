NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,300 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the January 15th total of 236,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get NeuroSense Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NeuroSense Therapeutics

NeuroSense Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NRSN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.16. 68,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,606. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NeuroSense Therapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,346 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.34% of NeuroSense Therapeutics worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, currently under Phase 2b/3 clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, as well as under preclinical studies for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.