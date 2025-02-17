NETSTREIT (NTST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTSTGet Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $42.59 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $13.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.58 and a beta of 1.00. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.50 to $19.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

