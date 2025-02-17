Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 96 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,134,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,314,000 after buying an additional 47,328 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,814,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,780,000 after buying an additional 181,523 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,791,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,048,000 after buying an additional 365,602 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12,202.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 723,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,750,000 after buying an additional 717,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 156.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 521,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,213,000 after buying an additional 318,410 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $138.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.48 and a 200-day moving average of $123.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $101.12 and a 52-week high of $139.25.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.