Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in RTX were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 20.1% in the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of RTX opened at $122.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $88.90 and a 1 year high of $132.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.68.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

