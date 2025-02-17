Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Dover were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dover by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.7% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.91.

DOV stock opened at $202.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $159.48 and a twelve month high of $222.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.59%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

